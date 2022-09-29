Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,055,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after buying an additional 471,726 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,637,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $230.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $227.25 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

