Berenberg Bank Raises Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target to €128.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €121.00 ($123.47) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BDRFY. UBS Group raised their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €88.00 ($89.80) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

