Berenberg Bank Trims Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Target Price to GBX 110

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 101 ($1.22) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 673.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.40. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 92.20 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.63).

Supermarket Income REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.49. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Insider Activity

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Vincent Prior acquired 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,003.37 ($24,170.34). In other news, insider Vincent Prior bought 21,509 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,003.37 ($24,170.34). Also, insider Jon Austen bought 25,560 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £30,160.80 ($36,443.69).

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

