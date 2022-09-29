B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.00

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 22539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

B&G Foods Trading Down 8.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.29.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

