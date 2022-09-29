Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.45. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

