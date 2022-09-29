Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of BPTH stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.45. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Path
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.