BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Trading Down 0.3%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 6,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 2,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

About BioForce Nanosciences

(Get Rating)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.