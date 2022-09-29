BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $88.80

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.80 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 88.80 ($1.07), with a volume of 5299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.81 ($1.07).

BioPharma Credit Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.50.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

