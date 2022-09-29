Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,877 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.9% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock traded down $5.88 on Thursday, reaching $194.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,251. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.