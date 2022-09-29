Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Shares Down 13.3%

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 180,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 423,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Black Iron Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

