BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

BB traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $4.82. 382,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,588. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,998.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $194,846 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $4,476,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,195,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 556,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,737,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,862,000 after acquiring an additional 412,229 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 348,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

