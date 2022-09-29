BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $290,591.00 and $12,791.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s launch date was April 9th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official website is blackhole.black/#. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @EOSBLACK_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHole Protocol originates from Ethereum network and gradually spread to Polkadot, BSC, Heco, SOL and eventually the whole blockchain world. Any user or project governor could create a burning pool by holding BLACK and old token LP to permanently burn the old Token into a new Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.