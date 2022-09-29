BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $94.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Up 8.2 %

BL opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. BlackLine has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $33,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in BlackLine by 77.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in BlackLine by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.