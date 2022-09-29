BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 504,261 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 315,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

ECAT traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 425,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.59. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $20.19.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.