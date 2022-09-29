BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.86

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 310825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,431,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 493,479 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,151,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 519,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

