Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Up 79.5% in September

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BGB traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 112,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,609. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

