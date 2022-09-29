Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.84 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $2,314.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

