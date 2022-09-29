Blue Water Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 7,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 14,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Blue Water Acquisition Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.
About Blue Water Acquisition
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
