BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:DHF opened at $2.12 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 577.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 247,608 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

