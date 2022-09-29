BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE:DHF opened at $2.12 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
