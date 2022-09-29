Bob’s Repair (BOB) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $339,309.81 and $95.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,217.10 or 1.00031468 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058937 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00081174 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.