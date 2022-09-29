Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.23–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$91.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.79–$0.77 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE opened at $35.25 on Thursday. Braze has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -20.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 152,374 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 152,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 736,947 shares of company stock valued at $25,647,144 and have sold 150,022 shares valued at $6,488,292. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 215.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Braze by 472.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 240,855 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Braze by 6.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

