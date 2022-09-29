Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.00

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 1939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 9.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,162.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

