BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Trading 1.6% Higher

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.71. 250,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 614,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $13,749,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,481,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

