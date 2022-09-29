Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.19

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 400844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Bridgestone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

