Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $95.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

BFAM stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $92.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,270,000 after buying an additional 991,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,916,000 after buying an additional 284,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

