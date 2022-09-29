BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $635.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 153.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 228,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 138,441 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 505,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

