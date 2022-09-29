Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.59

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 2273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

BCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Brink’s Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brink’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

