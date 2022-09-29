Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.93

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 24698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after acquiring an additional 896,908 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

