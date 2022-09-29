Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Rating) shot up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 385,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 235,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Brixton Metals Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$58.37 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brixton Metals Company Profile

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn Gold-Copper-Silver Project covering approximately 2,863 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project consists of approximately 6400 acres and is located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and holds a 100% interest in Atlin Goldfields Project consisting of 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 950 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

