Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target at $92.29

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $51.02 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $100.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

