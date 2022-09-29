Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price at $41.89

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. Cameco has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.