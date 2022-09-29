Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after buying an additional 1,176,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,007.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 503,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 479,573 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 32.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,064,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,730,000 after purchasing an additional 261,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

