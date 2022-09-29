Brokerages Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Target Price at $35.50

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile



Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

