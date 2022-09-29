Brokerages Set Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Target Price at $660.00

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $660.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

GLNCY opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Glencore Announces Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.94%.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.