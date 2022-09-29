Brokerages Set ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) PT at $7.35

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.35.

Several research analysts have commented on IS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NYSE:IS opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97. ironSource has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $13.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $182.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 171,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ironSource by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 414,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

