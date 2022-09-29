Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $16.13

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $332,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 185.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,155 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $17,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.