Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for about 1.1% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEP. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.4% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 225,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 8,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.