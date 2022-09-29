Bullseye Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,715 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Target accounts for about 1.4% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.27 on Thursday, hitting $152.60. 91,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,427. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

