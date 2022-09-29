Bullseye Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,692 Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF comprises 0.5% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Down 3.9 %
KBWY stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.56. 5,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,892. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $26.43.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
