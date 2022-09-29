Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.40. 1,818,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average of $115.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

