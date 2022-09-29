Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 254 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.16. 114,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,800. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.89 and its 200-day moving average is $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.