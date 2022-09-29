Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 28,425 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,425 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,745. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.