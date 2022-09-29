Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 3,788 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,062.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 116,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 106,181 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 69,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.01. 304,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,939. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

