Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,965. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

