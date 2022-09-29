Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $125,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 925,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,772. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

