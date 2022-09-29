Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases 455 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $114.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,612. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.68 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.07.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

