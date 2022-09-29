Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,865,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655,117 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 666.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,876,000 after purchasing an additional 653,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Payments Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.04.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $109.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $163.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

