C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.5% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $462,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CHRW traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.01. 15,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

