Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CALM traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $59.60. 17,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,567. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of -0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 53.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

