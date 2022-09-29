Camden National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Camden National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $643.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.78. Camden National has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Camden National had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Camden National by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Camden National by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

