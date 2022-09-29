Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.88.

Cameco Stock Up 3.3 %

CCJ stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.52 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after buying an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

